Guam’s congressional delegate, Michael San Nicolas (D), sparked backlash Monday after using National Guard soldiers to make light of a recent blunder by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R).

What is the background?

While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, Greene referred to Guam as a foreign land.

“I’m a regular person. And I wanted to take my regular-person, normal, everyday American values, which is, we love our country. We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever,” she said, Business Insider reported.

However, Guam has been a U.S. territory since 1899 following the signing of the Treaty of Paris, which ended the Spanish-American War. The people of Guam are full U.S. citizens and pay federal taxes, though they are excluded from paying federal income tax.

Guam also has one non-voting congressional delegate, which is currently San Nicolas.

What did San Nicolas do?

San Nicolas lead a delegation of Guam National Guard soldiers to Greene’s office on Capitol Hill.

Unfortunately for San Nicolas, Greene was not present in her office at the time of his visit.

Last week, San Nicolas promised to visit Greene and engage in “cookie diplomacy” to help the new congresswoman better learn about American territories.

“Congresswoman Greene is a new member, and we will be paying a visit to her and delivering delicious Chamorro Chip Cookies as part of our ongoing outreach to new members to introduce them to our wonderful island of Guam,” San Nicolas told the Guam Daily Post.

Not only did San Nicolas bring cookies, but he also gave Greene educational materials about Guam sent from Guam Gov. Lourdes Aflague Leon Guerrero (D).

What was the response?

San Nicolas was criticized and accused of further politicizing the U.S. military.

Politicization of the military became a hot-button issue last week after senior military leaders, along with rank-and-file soldiers, publicly bashed Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who voiced controversial opinions about new uniform accommodations being made for women serving in the military.

“I don’t know if military should go chasing after members of congress? In general, a lot of weird things happening with the military lately where if you switched who was president we’d be getting some stern TV monologues about,” progressive journalist Zaid Jilani said.

“What uniformed military leader thought this use of their forces as political props was a good idea?” retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness reacted.

“What in the hell is going on with our military?! Who’s in charge of these troops and why are they being used as political props? I never thought I’d see this,” retired Lt. Col. Buzz Patterson said.

