Kary Mullis, who won a 1993 Nobel Prize for inventing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing procedure that is currently used to diagnose Coronavirus cases unloaded on Dr. Anthony Fauci in a video that went viral over the weekend.

In the resurfaced video Kary Mullis accused Fauci of “not knowing anything really about anything” but going on TV anyway and lying to the American public.

Some things never change.

The interview was originally recorded back during the AIDS crisis in 1993 when Dr. Fauci was spouting off to the cameras.

Kary Mullis said this in his previous video interview, via The National File:

Kary Mullis: “Guys like Fauci get up there and start talking, you know, he doesn’t know anything really about anything and I’d say that to his face. Nothing. The man thinks you can take a blood sample and stick it in an electron microscope and if it’s got a virus in there you’ll know it. He doesn’t understand electron microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine and he should not be in a position like he’s in. Most of those guys up there on the top are just total administrative people and they don’t know anything about what’s going on in the body. You know, those guys have got an agenda, which is not what we would like them to have being that we pay for them to take care of our health in some way. They’ve got a personal kind of agenda. They make up their own rules as they go. They change them when they want to. And they smugly, like Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary and lie directly into the camera.”

Mullis went on to say Fauci refuses to debate experts because he doesn’t know anything.

Dr. Fauci’s AIDS work was also highly flawed and was blamed for tens of thousands of deaths in the 1980s.

