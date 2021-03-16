https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/mark-levin-dog-barney

Life has been turned upside down. The pandemic, lockdowns, the presidential election, and government control has sucked the joy out of living for so many people. So, where do we find joy in our present circumstance? According to BlazeTV host Mark Levin, we need more heroes like Sadie, the rescue dog who saved her new owner’s life.

Levin shared the story of a Brian Myers, a 59-year-old New Jersey man who adopted a shelter dog he named Sadie. Just a few months later, Sadie rescued Myers in return after he suffered a stroke in the middle of the night and the 100-pound German Shepherd was able to pull him across the room to get help.

Inspired by the heartwarming tale, Levin shared a story of his own about his late dog, Barney, and the joy a shelter dog who no one seemed to want brought into his life.

Click HERE to watch the video.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

