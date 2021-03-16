https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v2/QQ2IcBuYbv4n8OvSkeg7V0GT5aWO9DEx?urllink=https:%2F%2Fwww.corbettreport.com%2Fhomesteading-solutionswatch%2F
Homesteading – #SolutionsWatch
Everyone knows that it is becoming harder and harder to maintain a life of independence or achieve community with like-minded people in the modern urban environment. Today Curtis Stone (formerly known as The Urban Farmer) joins us to discuss how he is creating a homestead in a rural area to provide food, water, energy and shelter for his family. We discuss the growing movement of people taking the “stead pill” and how others can explore the homesteading solution.
SHOW NOTES:
FromTheField.tv
Filed in: Solutions Watch