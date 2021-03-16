https://hannity.com/media-room/hot-mic-democrat-senator-admits-party-will-pass-trillions-in-new-spending-without-any-gop-support/
2020 VISION: Pete Buttigieg Claims ‘Capitalism Has Let A Lot of People Down’ Across America
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.16.19
South Bend, Indiana Mayor and rising Democratic star Pete Buttigieg slammed American-style capitalism Tuesday; saying he believes the current system “has let a lot of people down” across the country.
“I think the reason we’re having this argument over socialism and capitalism is that capitalism has let a lot of people down,” the mayor told CNN.
“I would say the reverse ought to be true — that at the end of the day, we prioritize democracy,” he added. “And having that framework of a rule of law, of fairness, is actually what it takes for markets to work.”
Buttigieg stunned political insiders in recent days when new polling data showed he had risen to third place among national Democratic candidates; trailing former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
Read the full report here.
36 HOURS LATER: Iowa Chaos Continues, Results Still Unclear, 71% Reporting, Buttigieg Slightly Ahead of Bernie
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.05.20
Roughly 36 hours after the completion of the Iowa Caucus, just 71% of the results have been released by the Democratic Party; showing South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg slightly ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders.
With less than three quarters of the vote tallied, Pete Buttigieg leads with 26.8% of the state’s delegates, followed by Bernie Sanders with 25.2%, Elizabeth Warren with 18.4%, Joe Biden at 15.4%, and Amy Klobuchar at 12.6%.
As the finger-pointing between Democratic voters, local party officials, and the DNC over the disastrous Iowa Caucus continues, far-left magazine ‘Mother Jones’ found a unique target for the debacle: Mitch McConnell.
With barely any information and zero results released from the Democratic Party, Mother Jones was quick to name the Senate Majority Leader as the true culprit.
“Let’s not forget: Mitch McConnell has steadfastly refused to allow meaningful election security legislation to reach the Senate floor while stymieing most related funding, arguing new laws or mandates would be an overstep of federal power,” posted the progressive magazine on social media.
Let’s not forget: Mitch McConnell has steadfastly refused to allow meaningful election security legislation to reach the Senate floor while stymieing most related funding, arguing new laws or mandates would be an overstep of federal power. https://t.co/SX71FGIMjW
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) February 4, 2020
So the fiasco in Iowa is… McConnell’s fault. https://t.co/cC4Qqjst3c
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 4, 2020
Ah yes, the main culprit behind the Democratic party’s Iowa caucus disaster is *checks notes* Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/97VRj0DYtK
— Siraj Hashmi in the Gitmo Gulag (@SirajAHashmi) February 4, 2020
“So the fiasco in Iowa is… McConnell’s fault,” posted The Hill’s Joe Concha on Twitter.