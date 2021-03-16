https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/16/huffpost-journo-doesnt-seem-to-care-that-dem-sen-dick-durbins-about-face-on-the-filibuster-involves-a-bald-faced-lie-about-mitch-mcconnell/

Earlier today, Cocaine Mitch McConnell vowed to go full “scorched earth” if Senate Democrats do away with the filibuster:

McConnell on the floor this AM, in talking about the filibuster: “Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched earth Senate would look like.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 16, 2021

Senate Dems are couching their desire to get rid of the filibuster in the much-more-innocuous-sounding term “filibuster reform,” but everyone knows what they mean.

Romney on Dem calls to reform filibuster: “I don’t recall them saying any of that over the last four years. And so anything they’ve said in the last four years I’m happy to adopt now. As I recall in the last four years they were very comfortable with how the filibuster worked.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 16, 2021

They certainly were.

Every Dem who is calling the filibuster a tool of white Supremacy were completely fine using it just 6 months ago… https://t.co/7N9vO3pPyj — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) March 16, 2021

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin had this to say about the filibuster back in 2018:

SEN. DURBIN in 2018: The nuclear option “would be the end of the Senate as it was originally devised and created going back to our Founding Fathers. We have to acknowledge our respect for the minority.” pic.twitter.com/TULmvaJIRu — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) March 16, 2021

And how does Dick Durbin feel about the filibuster now, in 2021? HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic asked him:

Asked Durbin about this quote from 2018 when Trump called for elimination of filibuster. “Senator McConnell taught me that I was wrong. He managed to use and abuse the filibuster so many times and stopped the Senate in its track.” https://t.co/XGo7iQ5EcT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 16, 2021

That’s Dick Durbin’s story, and he’s sticking to it.

It’s a bogus story, of course, but apparently it’s good enough to satisfy Igor Bobic’s journalistic curiosity.

Did you ask him to show the bills that McConnell filibustered while he was the SENATE MAJORITY LEADER? — DOCTOR Mike, live and unplugged (@MrMikeD42) March 16, 2021

What did he say when you pointed out that he was lying because McConnell was Majority Leader and didn’t have to filibuster in that time? https://t.co/2foEuRF8kD — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 16, 2021

Inquiring minds are just dying to know.

Unfortunately, they’ll never find out, because Bobic didn’t ask Durbin any follow-up questions about it.

Thank you for asking him but how did he teach him that in the last 3 years? McConnell didn’t actually use the filibuster once in that time? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 16, 2021

What has McConnell filibustered since 2018? — Chris (@ChrisMears00) March 16, 2021

Wait a minute….Mitch never invoked the filibuster during this time. https://t.co/X8kVmduQGF — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) March 16, 2021

McConnell did not filibuster anything since 2018. Why would he have. He was the majority leader. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 16, 2021

As majority leader, McConnell constantly filibustered to block legislation from moving? https://t.co/41zIPzjqNU — Fred Bauer (@fredbauerblog) March 16, 2021

Huh?? It’s like an alternate reality. McConnell has not used the filibuster once since he made those comments. https://t.co/TZhjkwurTL — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 16, 2021

Which the reporter would have pointed out if Durbin was a Republican, but that’s not the media we have. https://t.co/uvBZqlflry — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 16, 2021

Nope, it’s not.

That would require journos to know the facts and be willing to push follow up questions. Now this BS from Durbin will be repeated as if he didn’t just make some shit up when he was blindsided with the question. — Drew Hawk (@WeGotOneBich) March 16, 2021

