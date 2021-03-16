https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/16/huffpost-journo-doesnt-seem-to-care-that-dem-sen-dick-durbins-about-face-on-the-filibuster-involves-a-bald-faced-lie-about-mitch-mcconnell/

Earlier today, Cocaine Mitch McConnell vowed to go full “scorched earth” if Senate Democrats do away with the filibuster:

Senate Dems are couching their desire to get rid of the filibuster in the much-more-innocuous-sounding term “filibuster reform,” but everyone knows what they mean.

They certainly were.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin had this to say about the filibuster back in 2018:

And how does Dick Durbin feel about the filibuster now, in 2021? HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic asked him:

That’s Dick Durbin’s story, and he’s sticking to it.

It’s a bogus story, of course, but apparently it’s good enough to satisfy Igor Bobic’s journalistic curiosity.

Inquiring minds are just dying to know.

Unfortunately, they’ll never find out, because Bobic didn’t ask Durbin any follow-up questions about it.

Nope, it’s not.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...