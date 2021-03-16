https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/huge-fireworks-explosion-in-los-angeles-leaves-2-dead/

Two people were killed when a large cache of fireworks ignited at an Ontario, California home setting off a series of explosions and fires in multiple structures in the neighborhood.

Several blocks around the incident were evacuated and a temporary shelter was set up. Neighbors described hearing a series of explosions that felt like small earthquakes.

Steve Bailey, who lives nearby, said his whole house shook from the initial explosion. “It felt like something hit the roof, or a car crashed into the house,” Bailey told ABC7.

Officials later put crime scene tape around the house and covered two bodies, confirming there were two fatalities. Police said because of the illegal fireworks they were investigating the incident as a possible felony.











