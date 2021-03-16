https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/work-company-lot-damage-world-project-veritas-records-facebook-executive-tape-sounding-alarm/

FOX News reported:

A Facebook executive has been caught on tape sounding the alarm about how “powerful” the company has gotten and calling for the federal government to intervene and break up the tech giant.

Newly released recordings from the right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas show Benny Thomas, Facebook’s Global Planning Lead, speaking candidly with undercover journalists over the past several weeks.

“I work for a company that is doing a lot of damage in the world,” Thomas is heard saying. “It’s doing a lot of good, but it’s doing a lot of damage.”

“I mean, no king in history has been the ruler of two billion people, but Mark Zuckerberg is,” Thomas said of Facebook’s CEO. “And he’s 36. That’s too much for a 36-year-old … You should not have power over two billion people. I just think that’s wrong.”