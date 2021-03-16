https://www.dailywire.com/news/impeachment-witnesss-brother-panned-by-trump-officials-tapped-for-promotion-under-biden

Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, whose brother Alexander testified against former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment, is receiving a promotion under the Biden administration.

Vindman will be promoted to colonel, according to CNN. The Army JAG attorney worked as the National Security Council (NSC) ethics attorney in the Trump administration received critical reviews from members of the Trump administration that alleged Vindman had an “unprofessional demeanor” and was unable “to differentiate between legal and policy decisions.”

Vindman thanked the Biden administration in a statement while continuing his assertions that his negative performance reviews from Trump officials were a form of retaliation for a number of probes he led into their conduct.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence the U.S. Army and the Judge Advocate General Corps have placed in me with selection for promotion to Colonel. They stood their ground despite intense pressure during the last Administration. I look forward to continuing my service to the U.S. Army and the Nation in positions of increasing responsibility,” Vindman said.

“The Department of Defense Inspector General will soon complete its investigation into the malfeasance of former White House officials, one of whom remains in a senior government position. I look forward to reviewing the report, which I hope will lead to accountability for those who retaliated against me for making lawful disclosures of misconduct,” he added.

“Thank you to the many fellow officers, Soldiers, friends, relations and all Americans of good will who supported me and my brother Lieutenant Colonel (ret) Alexander Vindman during this challenging period and throughout my career. My family and I also extend hearty congratulations to my fellow selectees for promotion to colonel,” he concluded.

An April 6, 2020 officer evaluation report from Vindman’s bosses in the White House Counsel’s office, John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis, said that Vindman was “a hardworking officer, but he frequently lacks judgment and has difficulty understanding the appropriate role of a lawyer in an organization.”

“On multiple occasions, his unprofessional demeanor made NSC staff feel uncomfortable,” the review continued. Vindman “would benefit from additional experience in a slower-paced work environment subject to less pressure and scrutiny … In time, he may become a better attorney.”

Vindman cited the April 6 evaluation in a whistleblower complaint to the DOD inspector general alleging that he was the victim of retaliation. He cited an earlier evaluation from July 1, 2019 in which Eisenburg called Vindman “the epitome of an Army officer and lawyer” and “the best LTC with whom I have ever worked.”

Vindman and his brother gained national attention when Alexander testified against Trump prior to the president’s first impeachment. Trump later fired both Vindman brothers from the NSC, and Alexander later retired from the military citing “a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation.”

“Today I officially requested retirement from the US Army, an organization I love. My family and I look forward to the next chapter of our lives,” Vindman said in a July 8, 2020 tweet.

