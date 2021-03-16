https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/16/jake-tapper-says-president-biden-has-put-a-press-conference-on-his-calendar-to-get-people-to-stop-talking-about-how-he-wont/

We thought we held some really low expectations for President Biden, but maybe CNN’s Jake Tapper has us beat. It’s not just right-wing media that has reported on the fact that Biden has gone the longest for any president in the past 100 years before giving a formal press conference. Now, Biden has a press conference scheduled, and Tapper’s guess as to why is to shut people up about not holding press conferences.

.@PressSec: President Biden will hold a formal press conference on the afternoon of Thursday, March 25th. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 16, 2021

I don’t get it. Is it gonna take that long to charge up his batteries? Why announce a presser nine days from now? This isn’t something one usually has to get locked in on the calendar. The networks will cover it even a day’s notice. https://t.co/Ywv8KI88jk — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 16, 2021

To stop people from talking about how he won’t put a news conference on the calendar — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 16, 2021

Yeah, maybe the journalists at CNN will stop clamoring for press access to a president who’s been in office two months.

The job of a journalist is to protect Democrats. https://t.co/QkZwpmkRYJ — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 16, 2021

And right on Cue…5 mins later.

Tapper the “journalist” is there to defend. https://t.co/NSG2IszeHs — Dusty Roads🐟🐟🐟 (@DMccappin) March 16, 2021

DNC Mouthpiece Jake Tapper running comms for the White House: https://t.co/3smzrnnhL4 — Andrew Amarone (@andrew_amarone) March 16, 2021

Thanks for clearing that up Press Sec Tapper — Isaac Taylor (@taylorarabs) March 16, 2021

why are you so bitter? i don’t recall you having this kind of attitude towards trump…is that because he gave you good ratings? https://t.co/ihotfwGUHp — ★ (@motivatefenty) March 16, 2021

Jake’s entire purpose is to serve his party https://t.co/HJVZj3hsEn — Jack Travis (@JackTravisLAPD) March 16, 2021

And that’s really all that’s important here. Thank you Jake. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2021

Yes Jake. Go ahead. Make this whole thing normal and make us right wingers the crazy ones. https://t.co/BUrFfGAmCb — Joseph Torres (@JTRocker99) March 16, 2021

At least the press have 9 days to get the questions & answers ready for him. Amirite Jake??!! 😎 — Veezus (@TheRealVeezus) March 16, 2021

It’s interesting because Tapper’s being hit from both sides — all the progressives in his responses are angry with the media — including Tapper — for making such a big deal out of Biden not holding a press conference. He’s busy!

'We aren't here just to satisfy the media': Rep. James Clyburn explains why President Biden hasn't given a press conference https://t.co/tkC5r0uhii — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 10, 2021

