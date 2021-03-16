https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/16/jake-tapper-says-president-biden-has-put-a-press-conference-on-his-calendar-to-get-people-to-stop-talking-about-how-he-wont/

We thought we held some really low expectations for President Biden, but maybe CNN’s Jake Tapper has us beat. It’s not just right-wing media that has reported on the fact that Biden has gone the longest for any president in the past 100 years before giving a formal press conference. Now, Biden has a press conference scheduled, and Tapper’s guess as to why is to shut people up about not holding press conferences.

Yeah, maybe the journalists at CNN will stop clamoring for press access to a president who’s been in office two months.

It’s interesting because Tapper’s being hit from both sides — all the progressives in his responses are angry with the media — including Tapper — for making such a big deal out of Biden not holding a press conference. He’s busy!

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...