https://bigleaguepolitics.com/jared-kushner-pens-wall-street-journal-op-ed-gushing-praise-on-biden-regime-for-iran-policy/

Former president Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner recently released an op/ed in the Wall Street Journal praising President-imposed Joe Biden’s foreign policy on Iran.

“The Biden administration is making China a priority in its foreign policy, and rightly so,” Kushner wrote in the article.

Kushner was careful to continue paying lip service to Trump while pivoting back to his Democrat roots and praising Biden’s foreign policy decisions.

“The Biden administration, however, has one asset that the Trump administration never had—a relationship with Iran. While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move,” he wrote.

“The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future. When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused,” Kushner added.

He also waxed poetic about the possibility of the Biden regime bringing Jews and Muslims in the Middle East together.

“I was touched when I read in the Associated Press of a Jewish man who said he felt more comfortable wearing a yarmulke in Dubai than in France. The estrangement between Jews and Muslims in the Middle East over the past 70 years is not the norm,” Kushner wrote.

“As Jews and Muslims now travel more freely through the region, they return to the tradition of ages past, when members of the Abrahamic faiths lived peacefully side by side,” he added.

“If it is smart, the Biden administration will seize this historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East’s potential, keep America safe, and help the region turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability. It is time to begin a new chapter of partnership, prosperity and peace,” Kushner concluded.

Whatever Kushner is yammering about in his Wall Street Journal op/ed, it is certainly far from America First. If Trump runs again in 2024, Kushner must be cut loose from the operation.

