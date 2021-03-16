http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1lMM93zmtYA/

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he did not have any plans to visit the Southern border, despite a record number of migrants trying to cross into the country.

A reporter asked Biden as he left the White House for a trip to Pennsylvania if he would visit the border.

Biden replied shortly, “Not at the moment.”

NEW: Asked if he has any plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, where the number of unaccompanied teens and children in U.S. custody has reached record numbers, Pres. Biden says, “Not at the moment.” https://t.co/2P6o3FPqv0 pic.twitter.com/vrvgS7mbf8 — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2021

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conceded in a statement Tuesday that the flow of migrants coming to the Southern border was on track to reach a 20 year high in the months after Biden became president.

But the Biden and his administration refuse to admit there is a crisis on the border.

“The situation we are currently facing at the southwest border is a difficult one,” Mayorkas said. “We are tackling it.”

Mayorkas reiterated in his statement that unattended minors would be processed and allowed into the country, despite record levels of them entering the United States.

“We are not expelling unaccompanied children,” he said.

