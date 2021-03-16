https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/judge-might-unseal-ballots-fulton-county-georgia-fraud-probe

A judge might unseal absentee ballots in Fulton County, Georgia to allow a look into claims of voting fraud related to the November 3rd elections.

A lawsuit argues that there were fraudulent ballots cast and additional irregularities that took place while workers tallied ballots at the State Farm arena on the night of the election, according to AJC, which said that the secretary of state’s office has already probed and rejected such allegations. The outlet reported that a judge “said he’s inclined to order the ballots to be unsealed and reviewed by experts hired by Garland Favorito, a voting-integrity advocate.”

The judge “said he’s willing to order the absentee ballots to be unsealed if he’s assured their security will not be compromised. He requested a detailed plan, including who would review the ballots, how they would analyze them and how they would secure them,” according to the outlet.

