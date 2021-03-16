https://www.theepochtimes.com/kansas-senate-majority-leader-arrested-for-allegedly-driving-under-influence_3735729.html

Kansas state Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, a Republican, was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly driving under the influence.

According to jail records, Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail at around 3:55 a.m. He was charged with misdemeanor driving under influence of drugs or alcohol, fleeing or attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer, improperly crossing a divided highway, improper driving on a laned roadway, and speeding.

Suellentrop was still in jail as of Tuesday morning. Senate President Ty Masterson’s office told local news outlets that they could confirm his arrest and said it was gathering information.

Suellentrop’s office also confirmed to the Kansas City Star that he was arrested.

The Capitol Police told KSNT that the arrest occurred on Interstate 70 near an exit north of downtown Topeka, the state capital, and that Suellentrop was traveling in the wrong direction on the highway.

Online records do not list an attorney, a court date, or other information. Other details were not immediately clear, including bond.

Suellentrop, 68, was elected to the state Senate in 2016 after serving in the state House for several terms. He is in his first term as Senate majority leader, which is the No. 2 position in the state Senate.

Several weeks ago, Suellentrop and other Republicans in the state Legislature proposed amending the Kansas Constitution to strengthen oversight of rules and regulations issued by the governor’s office. The measure would authorize the Legislature to repeal or suspend rules and regulations as current rules stipulate that a so-called “legislative veto” is prohibited in the state over executive rules and regulations.

The Epoch Times has reached out to Suellentrop’s office for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

