https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/16/kirstie-alley-sees-a-light-at-the-end-of-the-cancel-culture-tunnel/

Despite what the rabid wokesters feeding the cancel culture beast will tell you, cancel culture is getting out of control. One doesn’t even need to agree with the mob’s targets to recognize the implications of what’s been happening.

And if that’s making you nervous, you’re definitely not alone.

But according to actress Kirstie Alley, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel:

Well, outrage mobs do have a knack for devouring themselves, so there is precedent …

It sure is.

And that raises an important question: if the mob ultimately does devour itself, what happens to the collateral damage?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...