https://justthenews.com/government/21-states-involved-in-lawsuit-challenging-president-bidens-move-revoke-keystone-pipeline-permit?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A group of 21 states with GOP attorneys general are involved in a lawsuit challenging President Biden’s move to revoke a permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The president revoked the permit on his first day in office, a move that some have criticized.

“The power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce belongs to Congress – not the President. This is another example of Joe Biden overstepping his constitutional role to the detriment of Montanans,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a statement. “There is not even a perceived environmental benefit to his actions – his attempt to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline is an empty virtue signal to his wealthy coastal elite donors. It shows Biden’s contempt for rural communities in Montana and other states along the pipeline’s path that would benefit from and support the project.”

The states involved in the suit include Texas, Montana, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

