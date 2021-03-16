https://newsthud.com/watch-joy-behar-claims-antifa-is-fictitious-and-a-thing-that-doesnt-even-exist/

Blasting comments from Republican Senator Ron Johnson, host of “The View” Joy Behar incorrectly claimed that Antifa is “fictitious” and is “a thing that doesn’t even exist.”

Megan McCain disputed Behar’s claim saying “I just want to say one more thing, Antifa does exist.”

“I have very good friends who have been reporting on Antifa for months, and months, and months,” McCain continued.

“I actually had a friend who was hurt while reporting on it. We can walk and chew gum at the same time, we can say that Ron Johnson is an absolute moron, and we can say that not all activism is violent. But the idea that Antifa doesn’t exist is just factually inaccurate, and wrong, and a lie,” she added.

