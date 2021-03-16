https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alaska-republican-party-votes-to-censure-lisa-murkowski/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Alaska Republican Party votes to censure Senator Lisa Murkowski

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – The Alaska Republican Party voted on Monday to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski. The resolution signed by Glenn Clary, will recruit a Republican primary challenger to run against Murkowski.

During a past interview, Murkowski was questioned about the possibility of her party cutting ties.

“If the party is to censure me because they felt that I needed to support the party they can make that statement,” said, adding, “but I will make the statement again, that my obligation is to support the constitution, that I have pledged to uphold, and I will do that even if it means, that I have to oppose the direction of my state party.”