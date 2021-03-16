https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/16/makes-me-sick-janice-dean-calls-out-the-view-for-refusing-to-have-her-on-to-discuss-andrew-cuomo/

Janice Dean revealed this morning that her publicist has “asked ‘The View’ several times” if she could come on to promote her book and discuss Gov. Andrew Cuomo but they’ve, so far, declined:

My publicist asked the @TheView several times if I could come on (to promote my book) but also as someone that could talk about @NYGovCuomo and what I’ve been doing for 10 months to raise awareness and accountability for my husband’s parents’ deaths. Guess what they said? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 16, 2021

Dean went on to criticize host Sunny Hostin for continuing to bash Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

And yet @sunny can go on every day and bash other governors (calling the governor of Florida “Death-santis) instead of calling out Cuomo for ordering over 9,000 COVID patients into nursing homes, covering up their deaths and oh, sexually harassing at least 7 women. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 16, 2021

I must say that @MeghanMcCain has been trying to shout for months about Cuomo, but when you have all the other women drowning her out and saying NO to her good friend who has been screaming for 10 months, it’s kinda telling where their loyalties are. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 16, 2021

Dean was responding to Joy Behar saying yesterday that she’d rather have “criminal @NYGovCuomo than a Republican governor in office”:

And I would not have mentioned this, but seeing @JoyVBehar @sunny yesterday saying they’d basically rather have criminal @NYGovCuomo than a Republican governor in office makes me sick. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 16, 2021

People ask why I would want to go on that show? Because if even one of their viewers realizes @NYGovCuomo could be responsible for the thousands of lives we lost thanks to his deadly mandate, the criminal coverup and honor my husbands parents, then it’s worth it. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 16, 2021

“My what big hands you have…” https://t.co/VnGtg9tZoN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 16, 2021

