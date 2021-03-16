https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/16/makes-me-sick-janice-dean-calls-out-the-view-for-refusing-to-have-her-on-to-discuss-andrew-cuomo/

Janice Dean revealed this morning that her publicist has “asked ‘The View’ several times” if she could come on to promote her book and discuss Gov. Andrew Cuomo but they’ve, so far, declined:

Wow, what a shocker:

Dean went on to criticize host Sunny Hostin for continuing to bash Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Meghan McCain could use a little help:

Dean was responding to Joy Behar saying yesterday that she’d rather have “criminal @NYGovCuomo than a Republican governor in office”:

Yes, please do go on the show:

But when they do finally have her on, it’s going to be pretty epic:

Tick-tock, Gov. Cuomo:

