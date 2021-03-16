https://politicrossing.com/mastering-your-trigger-firearm-marksmanship/

Mastering Your Trigger

Do you have issues? I’m talking about with your “trigger issues” and many shooters feel this way about their abilities! I’d venture to guess we all have issues in one way or another and the sooner we admit them, the faster we can fix them is my notion! Anyway, moving on!

So, do you have issues with your trigger finger not doing what you think you are trying to tell it to do with your trigger? It can be difficult can’t it? Well, I’ve felt the same way as a young shooter trying to be surgical.

However, Firearms and triggers, like people are all very different! Some are louder than others and more difficult to operate and others are “Easy Like Sunday Morning“. Let’s not forget everyone learns in other ways and at different paces.

What I’ve Found!

I am writing on this subject and put this video together after helping so many students from across the globe and from all levels of ability deal with, in my opinion, one of the most difficult elements of the seven shooting fundamentals.. TRIGGER CONTROL!

Well, I’m going to give you my unconventional approach with some key concepts that YOU can put into practice to help you “Evolve your Skills” with whatever gun you put in your hand!

Master your Trigger and you can shoot flies and bad guys as well as shoot more accurately at much greater distances is the goal!

Photo By Patriot Outdoors, Inc. Teaching women’s group in Arizona.

Your Trigger is a Fulcrum

Let me explain! Your trigger is a mechanical rigid device that only knows two things: going back and forth! It has no ability to go left or right (and it shouldn’t) it can’t bend or go out of it’s range of motion. If that’s the case, then we (the gun handler), must be doing something inappropriately while we use it. Maybe, just maybe we are causing the firearm to be misaligned or interrupting the sights as we finalize our trigger press?

Photo By Patriot Outdoors, Inc. Teaching US Air Force Troops.

Did you Know?

Your trigger and your handgun or any firearm for that matter doesn’t care if your left or right handed! It doesn’t care if your left or right eye dominant? if you hold it with your feet or your hands or and this is a big one: Doesn’t care how much dang f

inger is in the trigger well! Not to mention, doesn’t care if it’s pressed

fast or slow!

All it cares about it, {if it could feel or care} is that the trigger gets depressed completely to the rear and in order to make a proper impact on target requires th

e sights staying on that target.

MicroManage Your Trigger..

One of my many phrases on the line is “MicroManage that Trigger“.

You may know that we all learn by walk, crawl, run. Mastering your trigger is no different. The quality of the repetitions of you exercising a trigger press is more im

portant than you just spraying and praying lead down range. Even if you are home with an UNLOADED firearm learning your trigger in “dry fire” practice is extremely vital to mastering your trigger.

Pressure Placement!

Remember, when it come to trigger control, it’s more important for you to pay attention to the balance of pressure that is delivered to the trigger as opposed to how much finger is in the trigger well.. Balanced Pressure with your finger to the trigger is the key.

Do Whatever it Takes to Accomplish the Task

Everyone’s hands are different with a wide range of abilities and disabilities. Likewise, as there are just as many types of guns and triggers out there to choose. Your

objective is to do whatever it takes to accomplish the task of pressing that trigger without interruption of your sights on target and repeating that for sustainable success on the range and on the streets… There’s so much more, you’re going to have to watch the video! Enjoy Watching.

For those of you in the Phoenix Valley, Go See Ted’s Shooting Range in Queen Creek. Great place to shoot and train and friendly staff! www.tedsshootingrange.com

If you have any subjects you would like for me to discuss or have questions please feel free to contact me. Please like, comment, SHARE & Subscribe to my channel on YouTube.

That’s all I got for you today, go be awesome today, you can do more than you think and stronger than you realize! God Bless & Godspeed.

For Liberty,

Stephen D. Powell

The GunLife Coach

Stephen D. Powell is an Air Force veteran with more than 18 years of combined federal, military & civilian law enforcement experience. Powell has been teaching professionally for over 25+years as a firearms Instructor for numerous organizations and agencies rated with the NRA, NM & TX DPS and a Sig Sauer Academy Master Instructor.

His company, Patriot Outdoors, Inc, has been operational in the defensive training industry since 2004, starting a thousand acre training facility located in Eastern New Mexico.

Patriot has provided crucial and relevant firearms training to DOD and SOCOM, state and local law enforcement and armed citizen students.

Over the past several years, Powell has appeared on several Fox News, Sirius XM radio, various regional newspaper, radio and tv shows, promoting military veteran entrepreneurship and patriotism as well as educating the shooting industry on range development, media relations and key second amendment issues.

