Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told Congress on Wednesday that “ideologically motivated domestic violent extremism” is the greatest threat to the U.S. since the Sept. 11 attacks, in opening remarks while testifying to the House Homeland Security Committee.

“While we remain vigilant about the threat of foreign terrorism, ideologically motivated domestic violent extremism. Now poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to the homeland today. The January 6 attack on the US Capitol and on American democracy is a searing example of this threat,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas refused to call the situation at the Southern Border a “crisis.”

“I’m not spending any time when the language that we use. I am spending time on the operational response to the situation at the border,” Mayorkas said when asked by New York Republican Rep. John Katko whether it was fair to call the situation at the Southern Border a “crisis.”

