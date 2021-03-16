https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543404-mcconnell-offers-scathing-scorched-earth-filibuster-warning

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellConservative group rips Toomey as ‘RINO,’ underscoring GOP’s shift Overnight Defense: Capitol Police plans to scale back fencing | Flap over Tucker Carlson’s comments on women in military continues | US attempts to restart North Korea talks Xinjiang forced labor complex is growing — President Biden should work with Congress to curb it MORE (R-Ky.) offered a scathing warning to Democrats on Tuesday, amid growing pressure to nix the legislative filibuster.

“Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin, can even begin, to imagine what a completely scorched-Earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said.

He added that in a chamber that functions on a day-to-day basis by consent, meaning all senators sign off on an action, “I want our colleagues to imagine a world where every single task, every one of them, requires a physical quorum.”

McConnell’s remarks come a day after Sen. Dick Durbin Dick DurbinNo. 2 Senate Democrat torches filibuster Oregon senator takes center stage in Democratic filibuster debate GOP goes on the attack against Biden relief bill MORE (D-Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, offered a scorching rebuke of the 60-vote legislative filibuster, comparing it to a “weapon of mass destruction” that was holding the Senate “hostage.”

Nixing the legislative filibuster or reverting it back to a “talking filibuster” — which would force senators to physically be on the floor — has momentum both with outside groups and Democratic senators.

But Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerHalf of New Yorkers say Cuomo shouldn’t immediately resign: poll Stacey Abrams: ‘I don’t believe that it’s necessary to wholly eliminate the filibuster’ Cuomo biographer: ‘Predatory behavior’ has been ‘evident for years’ MORE (D-N.Y.) hasn’t tipped his hand on if he supports it and Democrats don’t currently have the votes to invoke the “nuclear option” to get rid of the filibuster on a party-line vote. Sens. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Conservative group rips Toomey as ‘RINO,’ underscoring GOP’s shift Biden planning first major tax hike in almost 30 years: report MORE (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaOregon senator takes center stage in Democratic filibuster debate GOP goes on the attack against Biden relief bill Restaurant group getting relief funds thanks GOP lawmakers who opposed bill MORE (D-Ariz.) are both on the record opposing it and others are viewed as wary.

But supporters of invoking the rules change argue that with the 60-vote legislative filibuster in place many of President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border RNC to shadow Biden as he promotes COVID-19 relief bill Dems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans MORE‘s big campaign promises are dead on arrival in the Senate because they need the support of 10 GOP senators.

McConnell warned that nixing the filibuster wouldn’t result in a “fast-track” for Biden’s agenda but instead would spark more gridlock with Republicans vowing to cause big headaches for Democrats on even the most mundane Senate tasks.

“So this is not a trade-off between trampling etiquette but then getting to quickly transform the country. That’s a false choice. Even the most basic aspects of our colleagues’ agenda, the most mundane task of the Biden presidency, would actually be harder not easier,” McConnell said.

“This chaos would not open up an express lane to liberal change. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would be more like a 100-car pile up, nothing moving,” he added.

McConnell has previously shot down talk from within his own caucus, as well as public calls from then-President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border Democrats move smaller immigration bills while eyeing broad overhaul Social media platforms on the right fail to maintain post-Jan. 6 growth MORE, to nix the legislative filibuster.

But, in a warning shot to Democrats, he outlined a laundry list of conservative policies that could pass the next time Republicans control the chamber: Defunding Planned Parenthood and so-called “sanctuary cities,” anti-abortion legislation and nationwide concealed carry reciprocity.

“So the pendulum … would swing both ways, and it would swing hard,” he added.

