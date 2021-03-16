https://www.dailywire.com/news/michelle-obama-comments-on-meghan-markle-interview

In an interview with NBC’s “Today,” Michelle Obama discussed the recent Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in which the couple claimed they experienced racism directed towards Markle and their biracial son from members of the Royal Family.

In the interview with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke of their experience as Royals and the difficulties that is posed for them — specifically highlighting the struggles Markle claims to have gone through as a person of color. Markle alleges that while she was pregnant with their son, Archie, someone inside the family told Prince Harry, her husband, that they were concerned about how dark the child’s skin might be.

The Daily Wire reported:

Harry confirmed the alleged incident to Oprah, saying, “That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked. I’m not comfortable sharing it.” At one point Winfrey asked, “They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?” Markle responded, “I wasn’t able to follow up. If that’s the assumption you’re making … that would be a safe one.”

The former first lady discussed the revelations with interviewer Jenna Bush Hager. Hager pointed out that Michelle Obama has discussed feeling loneliness during her time at the White House, although she stresses that she never took the position for granted.

Obama said that public service is a “bright, sharp, hot spotlight, and most people don’t understand it — nor should they.”

“The thing that I always keep in mind,” she added, “is that none of this is about us. In public service, it’s about the people that we serve.”

When asked about the racism allegations that Markle made, Obama stated, “Race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color…So it wasn’t a complete surprise to sort of hear her feelings.