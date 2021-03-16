https://www.dailywire.com/news/michelle-obama-comments-on-meghan-markle-interview
In an interview with NBC’s “Today,” Michelle Obama discussed the recent Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in which the couple claimed they experienced racism directed towards Markle and their biracial son from members of the Royal Family.
In the interview with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke of their experience as Royals and the difficulties that is posed for them — specifically highlighting the struggles Markle claims to have gone through as a person of color. Markle alleges that while she was pregnant with their son, Archie, someone inside the family told Prince Harry, her husband, that they were concerned about how dark the child’s skin might be.
The Daily Wire reported:
Harry confirmed the alleged incident to Oprah, saying, “That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked. I’m not comfortable sharing it.”
At one point Winfrey asked, “They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?” Markle responded, “I wasn’t able to follow up. If that’s the assumption you’re making … that would be a safe one.”
The former first lady discussed the revelations with interviewer Jenna Bush Hager. Hager pointed out that Michelle Obama has discussed feeling loneliness during her time at the White House, although she stresses that she never took the position for granted.
Obama said that public service is a “bright, sharp, hot spotlight, and most people don’t understand it — nor should they.”
“The thing that I always keep in mind,” she added, “is that none of this is about us. In public service, it’s about the people that we serve.”
When asked about the racism allegations that Markle made, Obama stated, “Race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color…So it wasn’t a complete surprise to sort of hear her feelings.
“The thing I hope for and the thing I think about is that this, first and foremost, is a family,” she said. “And I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all.”
The palace responded to the Oprah interview a few days after it aired in the United States with a statement issued directly from Queen Elizabeth II.
“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”
The Daily Wire reports that Prince William said last week he had not spoken to his brother, Prince Harry, since the interview aired. However, when asked about the charges of racism that Markle and Prince Harry made against their family, he responded, “We’re very much not a racist family.”
Buckingham Palace is also looking into reports claiming that Markle bullied members of the Kensington Palace staff. The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti reported on Monday that the palace is hiring “an independent, outside counsel after the Duchess demanded proof of her accusers’ claims.”
