https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/03/16/newsom-claims-he-is-taking-the-recall-very-seriously-by-blaming-republicans-and-q-anon-n344575
About The Author
Related Posts
Head Football Coach Fired After Butting Heads With School Administration Over Racist Cops
February 17, 2021
Obstructing Biden Administration Cabinet and Sub-Cabinet Nominees — The Democrats Made These Rules
February 25, 2021
New York Times Pushes Biden to Appoint a 'Reality Czar', Yet the Media Wonders Why No One Trusts Them
February 3, 2021
The Military Gets Woke, and Tucker Carlson Exposes Them
December 22, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy