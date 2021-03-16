https://www.dailywire.com/news/not-a-fan-trump-blasts-meghan-markle-for-royal-family-racism-claims-mocks-her-rumored-presidential-run

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday that he is “not a fan” of Meghan Markle and mocked rumors of her presidential run.

Concluding a wide-ranging interview with the former president, Bartiromo asked Trump’s opinion on the Duchess of Sussex, who is rumored to be eyeing the presidency after recently claiming someone in the Royal Family was concerned about the potential skin color of her son, Archie.

“As we wrap up here, Mr. President, what was your take on Meghan Markle, meeting with Democrat operatives?” Bartiromo asked. “She might want to run for president.”

“Well, I hope that happens, because if that happens, I think I’d have an even stronger feel toward running [in 2024],” Trump replied. “I’m not a fan of hers. I think that what she talked about the Royal Family and the queen, I happen to think, I know the queen, as you know. I’ve met with the queen and I think the queen is a tremendous person and I am not a fan of Meghan.”

WATCH:

Former President Trump is asked by @MariaBartiromo about Meghan Markle meeting with Democratic operatives about running for president: “If that happened, I think I’d have an even stronger feel toward running.” pic.twitter.com/Ja69PmiRjg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2021

Markle has reportedly been meeting with Democratic operatives to weigh a possible bid for the presidency. The report, which came in the Daily Mail, cites an unnamed British Labour Party official. “The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers,” the anonymous source told the U.K. paper.

Markle recently ignited a firestorm when she and Prince Harry aired their family’s dirty laundry during a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. As The Daily Wire reported:

Ex-British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are again caught up in controversy and criticism for airing their troubles with Britain’s Royal Family in an interview with talk show icon Oprah Winfrey. During the interview, Harry and Markle made many unsavory claims about their time as the duke and duchess of Sussex before they cut ties with the Royal Family and moved to the United States to begin lives as private citizens. The couple received heavy criticism for their decision to ditch the Royal Family, and again opened themselves up for attack by airing their grievances with the family to the world on Sunday night. Harry and Markle made a number of claims against the Royal Family as well as against the institution of the monarchy more broadly. Markle claimed a member of the Royal Family expressed “concerns” over their son Archie’s skin tone and “how dark the baby’s going to be potentially and what that would mean or look like.” Harry supported his wife’s claim, but neither specified who allegedly spoke with them about Archie’s skin color. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” Harry said. Both ex-royals accused the Royal Family of declining to protect Meghan from racist attacks from the British press.

