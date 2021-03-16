https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/16/not-at-the-moment-president-biden-says-he-has-no-plans-to-visit-the-border-where-there-is-no-migrant-crisis/

It’s been an ongoing joke for a while now as we learn that Customs and Border Patrol is currently holding some 4,200 unaccompanied migrant children in “jail-like stations unfit to house minors”: When is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going to head to the border for a photoshoot of her breaking down in tears? Not yet, apparently.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited the Mexican border on Monday with a delegation of fellow Republicans and encouraged President Biden to pay a visit, but Biden told reporters Tuesday that he has no plans to visit the border: “Not at the moment,” he said.

For the most popular president ever, we’d expect him to have addressed a joint session of Congress by now to lay out his solution to the border crisis that his administration continually insists is not a crisis.

It sure feels like it.

The press is there, but the administration isn’t letting them in to see the kids, due to privacy concerns and COVID-19 protocols — but they’re working really hard on getting the press access.

He does make the occasional jaunt to Delaware or Pennsylvania.

Just as with the COVID-19 vaccination program, the previous administration left everything in shambles and he has to start from scratch.

Ben Shapiro has a solution that doesn’t require any travel at all:

