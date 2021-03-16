https://www.dailywire.com/news/not-sure-who-misled-you-on-this-sir-but-you-dont-control-us-megyn-kelly-rips-fauci-over-wedding-comments

On Monday, former Fox News anchor and current podcast host Megyn Kelly fired a verbal missile at Dr. Anthony Fauci after he proclaimed “I can’t give you the exact date” when asked when people could schedule indoor weddings. Kelly tweeted, “Not sure who misled you on this, sir, but you don’t control us.”

Not sure who misled you on this, sir, but you don’t control us. https://t.co/M5GVIaKqJ9 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 15, 2021

Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet The Press” asked Fauci, the Director at the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, “We know President Biden said of backyard gatherings— I’ve got a staffer or two that wants this question asked of you, and I’m sure they’re not alone, which is when can people plan an indoor wedding?”

“You know, that’s a good question,” Fauci responded. “And I think that’s going to be within a reasonable period of time. You notice —”

Todd interjected, “This calendar year?”

Fauci continued, “ —what the CDC is doing — they gave — excuse me? I didn’t hear what you said, Chuck.”

Todd, repeating, “This calendar year?

Fauci replied, “What time of the year? You know, I, I can’t give you that exact date because it’s going to absolutely depend — and this gets back to our conversation a minute or two ago — it’s going to depend on the level of infection in community. If we plateau and stay at 60,000 a day and go up with a peak, I mean, you can make no prediction. If we keep going down and get to a very, very low level, when we’re there and we have a good proportion of the people vaccinated, I think you’re going to see weddings in the normal way that we’ve seen within a reasonable period of time. But there’s always the caveat that it’s not going to happen, if all of a sudden you have a surge.”

Fauci spoke of rapid development of the vaccines targeting COVID-19 without mentioning the Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed, saying, “If you want to look, Chuck, at the success story in this terrible year, it has been the extraordinary, unprecedented advance with the vaccine — where, you know, in January of 2020 we started the process and 11 months later, we had a highly efficacious vaccine going into the arms of individuals, which is going to be the answer to this together with public health measures.” He had no problem praising President Biden, attesting, “What the president has done — is he’s done a number of things — but two major things is he’s gotten us a much larger supply of vaccine.”

In October, Kelly slammed California Democrat governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Health’s restrictions on private gatherings that would affect Thanksgiving, tweeting, “CA Gov’s Thxgiving insanity: Must be held *OUTSIDE*; Guests may use bathrm inside if sanitized; Masks on while not eating; Singing ‘strongly discouraged;’ Max of two hours together; 6 feet *mandated* in all directions b/twn all at table & otherwise.”

CA Gov’s Thxgiving insanity:

-Must be held *OUTSIDE*;

-Guests may use bathrm inside if sanitized;

-Masks on while not eating;

-Singing “strongly discouraged;”

-Max of two hours together;

-6 feet *mandated* in all directions b/twn all at table & otherwise. https://t.co/wPpOBgSctN — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 25, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

