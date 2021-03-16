https://hannity.com/media-room/not-yet-cdc-warns-of-another-covid-surge-due-to-warm-weather-and-letting-our-guard-down/

DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Fauci Says He ‘Can’t Give an Exact Date’ When Americans Can Have ‘Indoor Weddings’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10 hours ago

Senior White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci threw more cold-water on Americans hoping to return to a normal way of life Sunday; saying he “can’t give an exact date” when the CDC will endorse indoor wedding receptions.

“When can people plan an indoor wedding?” asked MSNBC’s Chuck Todd.

“That’s a good question. That’s going to be in a reasonable period of time,” responded Fauci. “I can’t give you that exact date because it’s going to depend on the level of infection in the community.”

Raise your hand if you’re waiting until Dr. Fauci tells you you’re allowed to plan your wedding… pic.twitter.com/c8PlztZxgT — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 15, 2021

“If we plateau and stay at 60,000 new infections a day, you can make no prediction. If we keep going down, when we’re there, I think you’re going to see weddings in the normal way that we’ve seen them. It’s not going to happen if you have a surge,” he added.

Watch Fauci’s comments above.