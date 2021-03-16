https://hannity.com/media-room/not-yet-cdc-warns-of-another-covid-surge-due-to-warm-weather-and-letting-our-guard-down/
DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Fauci Says He ‘Can’t Give an Exact Date’ When Americans Can Have ‘Indoor Weddings’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10 hours ago
Senior White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci threw more cold-water on Americans hoping to return to a normal way of life Sunday; saying he “can’t give an exact date” when the CDC will endorse indoor wedding receptions.
“When can people plan an indoor wedding?” asked MSNBC’s Chuck Todd.
“That’s a good question. That’s going to be in a reasonable period of time,” responded Fauci. “I can’t give you that exact date because it’s going to depend on the level of infection in the community.”
Raise your hand if you’re waiting until Dr. Fauci tells you you’re allowed to plan your wedding… pic.twitter.com/c8PlztZxgT
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 15, 2021
“If we plateau and stay at 60,000 new infections a day, you can make no prediction. If we keep going down, when we’re there, I think you’re going to see weddings in the normal way that we’ve seen them. It’s not going to happen if you have a surge,” he added.
Watch Fauci’s comments above.
DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Fauci Says CDC Will Release New Guidelines for ‘Vaccinated Americans’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.23.21
Senior White House CoVID advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci threw more cold-water on Americans looking to return to normal life this week; saying the CDC will release new guidelines for people who have already received the vaccine for CoVID-19.
“I believe you’re going to be hearing more of the recommendations of how you can relax the stringency of some of the things, particularly when you’re dealing with something like your own personal family when people have been vaccinated,” Fauci told CNN.
“I hope that we will be able to answer the logical questions that people are asking about that,” Fauci said Tuesday. “I agree, they’re questions that we need to answer pretty soon because more and more people are going to be vaccinated, every single day there’ll be more and more people and they’re going to be asking that question.”
“This is going to be tough.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci has been warning us about #COVID since the beginning of the outbreak. A year on, we have vaccines, but a new concern is growing: mutant strains. #OnAssignmentMSNBC returns Sunday, 10pm ET on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/wVHb1iAjMh
— On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) February 17, 2021
Watch Dr. Fauci’s comments above.