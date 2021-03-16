https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/noted-biblical-scholar-don-lemon-says-god-not-judging-people-video/

CNN’s Don Lemon recently appeared on The View and commented on a recent declaration from the Pope that the Catholic Church will not bless gay marriages.

Lemon claimed that God doesn’t judge people. Has he ever read any of the Bible?

Judging the living and the dead is mentioned pretty explicitly.

The Hill reports:

CNN’s Don Lemon on Vatican refusing to bless same-sex unions: ‘God is not about hindering people’ CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday said the Vatican needs to “reexamine themselves and their teachings” after it declared that the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.” “I respect people’s right to believe in whatever they want to believe in their God,” Lemon said in an interview on “The View.” “But if you believe in something that hurts another person or that does not give someone the same rights or freedoms, not necessarily under the Constitution, because this is under God, I think that that’s wrong,” he said… Lemon also said he thinks the Roman Catholic Church and “and many other churches” need “to reexamine themselves and their teachings because that is not what God is about.” “God is not about hindering people or even judging people,” he said. “And to put it in the context of race, I find that, you know, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said the most segregated place on Earth, time on Earth, was 11 a.m. on a Sunday morning.”

Here’s the video:

CNN’s Don Lemon reacts to the Vatican declaring that God cannot bless same-sex unions: “God is not about hindering people or even judging people.” pic.twitter.com/j2PTumaZXv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 15, 2021

Does Lemon even hear himself?

Did this dude even pick up a Bible? I mean, im a non believer, and even i know God was all about judgement. https://t.co/tZSGrGGfzK — Delusional (@DomaGhost) March 15, 2021

It’s literally the whole first book https://t.co/K0KNIGJJr0 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 15, 2021

Maybe Don should stick to fake news and accusing others of racism. That’s what he does best.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

