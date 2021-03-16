https://www.dailywire.com/news/nothing-left-to-lose-ca-restaurant-reduced-to-using-generator-after-city-cuts-power-for-defying-health-order

A restaurant in California is resuming business by using a generator after a Los Angeles County judge ruled the city government could cut off their power for defying a public health order by remaining open.

Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill in Burbank, California, plans to stay open despite intense pressure from local authorities, according to local Fox 11.

“This morning due to Barfly Inc., Tin Horn Flats, continuing to remain open in defiance of the Temporary Restraining Order issued on March 8, 2021, the Los Angeles Superior Court authorized the City of Burbank to disconnect the electricity to Tin Horn Flats’ property after giving 24-hours’ notice. The court did not provide permission to padlock the doors at this time but continues to reserve such a remedy as a last resort,” the city said in a statement on March 12.

The establishment remained defiant on social media, quoting former President Thomas Jefferson in an Instagram post hours before the judge’s ruling.

“If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to obey, he is obligated to do so,” the restaurant quoted Jefferson.

“I simply will NEVER comply,” they appended to Jefferson’s quote. “Not for any reason and not from any advice from anyone. I choose to disobey rules that have zero science behind them and rules that directly threaten my livelihood needlessly. These people implementing and following these rules do NOT represent my values nor my beliefs. I will go down with my ship if need be,” the caption of the post said.

The city of Burbank has been going after Tinhorn Flats for months after bureaucrats realized the restaurant was allegedly not abiding by the city’s COVID-19 mandates last December. State and local orders forbade both indoor and outdoor dining at the time.

Restaurant co-owner Lucas Lepejian told a local outlet that he was unafraid of city officials because his business was operating safely.

“They’re coming after us for having 10, 15 people in a small environment. It absolutely makes no sense and [is] completely unconstitutional,” Lepejian said. “I’ve got nothing left to lose,” Lepejian added. “I’m opposing tyranny. … I’m doing COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Los Angeles County has been especially strict regarding their clampdown on alleged violators of their public health orders. Their tussle with a local church made national headlines when John MacArthur, the senior pastor of Grace Community Church in Los Angeles, refused to abide by city mandates that he cease holding services.

As The Daily Wire reported last July:

John F. MacArthur, the 81-year-old senior pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, also claimed that the state had overstepped its legitimate, God-given authority. Citing Christ and the Bible as the ultimate authority over his congregation, MacArthur wrote in the lengthy blog post replete with scripture that “we cannot and will not acquiesce to a government-imposed moratorium on our weekly congregational worship or other regular corporate gatherings. Compliance would be disobedience to our Lord’s clear commands.”

