Appearing Tuesday on PIX11 Morning News, New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi (D) revealed working for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) — who faces calls to resign over twin scandals — was a “dark moment” in her life, which led to anxiety and depression.

A partial transcript is as follows:

DAN MANNARINO: What was your experience working under the Cuomo administration?

STATE SEN. ALESSANDRA BIAGGI: My experience there was not a positive one at all. I want to relay this information because it’s important to note, when I was recalling my time there, even the recollection of some of the stories there that I wrote down and some of the things I experienced brought me back to a very dark moment in my life. I know that I’m not alone in saying that. It is a culture where people are incessantly berated and yelled at. It comes directly from the top.

There is intimidation tactics that happen if you’re not considered someone who is going to just carry out the orders or the commands of the governor in a way that, perhaps, that he sees fit, even if you believe that it’s unethical or not right. […] Many, many people, myself included who went into that office, went in there believe we were going to do good work for the progressive beacon of a state. And unfortunately, it was one of the worst experiences. Also, it led to, for me, depression, anxiety.