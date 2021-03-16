https://neonnettle.com/news/14559-old-meghan-markle-blog-reemerges-and-debunks-claims-she-made-to-oprah

Now-scrubbed 2014 blog by Duchess of Sussex conflicts recent statements

© press

Meghan Markle’s 2014 blog ‘debunks’ claims she made to Oprah

An old blog authored by Meghan Markle has reemerged that “debunks” claims she made in her recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, wrote the blog in 2014 – two years before she met Prince Harry.

During Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah, the duchess notably claimed that she had never thought about what it would be like to marry a prince or become a princess.

The former actress said she knew very little about the Royal Family and her now-husband Harry, and claims she didn’t even “Google” the Duke of Sussex before the pair went out.

During the sit-down interview, Markle suggested to Winfrey that she had only heard of the royals.

However, her years-old blog, which has now been scrubbed from the Internet, reveals that this is not the case at all.

© press

Meghan Markle wrote about Kate marrying Prince William and mused about being a princess

In the 2014 blog reportedly penned by Markle, she muses about becoming a princess.

She specifically mentions the wedding of her now-husband’s brother and wife, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate.

The blog has since been wiped, however, Page Six reported.

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,’’ wrote the now-Duchess of Sussex in 2014, while commenting on the “pomp” surrounding Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding three years earlier, according to the Sun on Sunday.

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ‘80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength,” Markle said in her since-nixed blog.

“We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here,” said Markle, who married Prince Harry, William’s brother, in May 2018.

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate,” Markle mused.

The blog post, dubbed “The Tig” reportedly “accompanied an interview with Princess Alia Al-Senussi, a descendant of Libyan royalty, and Meghan claimed she had a ‘pinch-myself-I’m-emailing-with-a-princess’ moment during their correspondence,” The Sun reported.

© press

The blog conflicts with claims made by Meghan Markle during her interview with Oprah Winfrey

Page Six noted, “The 39-year-old former actress … also claimed in the explosive TV chat that she basically had no clue about the British royal family before marrying into it.”

“I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” Markle said during the interview, noting that talk about the royals “wasn’t something that we followed” at home.

“So you didn’t have a conversation with yourself or talking to your friends or thinking about what it’s like to marry a prince, who is Harry — who you had fallen in love with — and what it would be to be a part of that family?” Winfrey asked Markle.

“You didn’t give it a lot of thought?

“No,” Markel responded.

“We thought about what we thought it might be.”

“A former longtime friend of Markle’s has said her alleged social-climbing buddy always wanted to be ‘Princess Diana 2.0,’ while royal biographer Andrew Morton has written that the duchess cried watching the funeral of her husband’s mother on TV in 1997,” Page Six noted.

“She was always fascinated by the Royal Family,” former Markel friend Ninaki Priddy reportedly said.

“She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0.”

Markle’s interview with husband Prince Harry made waves last week mostly over claims Markle made about alleged racism from within the royal family and her son’s skin tone, though she failed to identify many specifics.

“They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?” Winfrey asked.

Markle responded, “I wasn’t able to follow up.

“If that’s the assumption you’re making…that would be a safe one.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

