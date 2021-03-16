https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/16/once-pandemic-heroes-democratic-governors-are-now-tyrannical-villains/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Federalist Western Correspondent Tristan Justice and Executive Editor Joy Pullmann join Staff Writer Jordan Davidson. They break down how governors who were once celebrated for their draconian lockdowns and strict pandemic responses are now facing the consequences of infringing on the rights of their constituents.

“A year ago, there were a lot of rising stars in Democratic Party who were really making a name for themselves with this pandemic. They were becoming lockdown liberal heroes … whereas all the Republican governors who were refusing the one-size-fits-all approach and allowing their states to be free and embrace a policy of personal responsibility without shutting down their state were endlessly vilified in the press,” Justice explained.

Now that multiple governors including Andrew Cuomo, Gretchen Whitmer, and Gavin Newsom face investigations, potential impeachment, and even a recall, Justice and Pullmann agree the corporate media’s bashing of Republican leaders such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for keeping their states open and encouraging of Americans to cede their rights to hypocritical politicians was not the correct pandemic response.

“Natural rights are not something that you get when you’re comfortable and happy,” Pullman explained. “That’s the reason that they had to be secured in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution is because in times of panic and terror and tyranny and weakness, they are going to be among the first things that go … Once they’re gone they can never be regained.”

“The American population has become so apathetic to our individual liberties and that should be really concerning to a lot of Americans who really care about the United States being the last country on earth to really provide as many freedoms as we do,” Justice agreed.

Listen here:

