As Twitchy reported, Piers Morgan walked off the Good Morning Britain set last week after refusing to apologize for his remarks about Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. You might remember that Morgan had his own show on CNN a few years back, and CNN contributor Ana Navarro-Cárdenas decided to take a shot at Morgan for getting fired yet again.

It took him a few days, but Morgan finally responded:

Ouch.

We can take or leave Morgan, but we’re behind him in this smackdown.

