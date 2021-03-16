https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/16/piers-morgan-says-ana-navarro-is-still-the-treacherous-little-back-stabber-she-was-when-he-worked-at-cnn/

As Twitchy reported, Piers Morgan walked off the Good Morning Britain set last week after refusing to apologize for his remarks about Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. You might remember that Morgan had his own show on CNN a few years back, and CNN contributor Ana Navarro-Cárdenas decided to take a shot at Morgan for getting fired yet again.

If no other change comes out of the #OprahMeghanHarry interview, that it lead to @piersmorgan getting fired again from yet another job, seems like a good outcome for the benefit of humanity. https://t.co/iFZa25tmq4 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 9, 2021

It took him a few days, but Morgan finally responded:

Hi Ana, I wasn’t fired by ITV (I’m still working for them) just as I wasn’t fired by CNN (I was offered a new 2-year deal – ask Jeff). But great to see you’re just as big a treacherous little back-stabber now as you were when I worked at CNN. https://t.co/EYoMiNMS4G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2021

Ouch.

This is why you are so missed on @GMB -say it as you mean it!!! — Eros & Apollo! (@Erosmacvyas) March 16, 2021

They always climb out the woodwork — Dun P (@Originaldunp) March 16, 2021

😂😂😂 if I ever resign from my job this is the email I’m sending 😂😂😂 — Vicki (@vixx_83) March 16, 2021

Straight for the jugular, love it 😀 — Rowe (@33rowe) March 16, 2021

Legend 👌 — NIGEL JAMES (@nigeljames2b) March 16, 2021

I love this 😀 ❤ — Nadezhda Bratanova (@NadezhdaBratan1) March 16, 2021

@piersmorgan Don’t hold back mate. Say what you really feel about her. 😂😂😂 — bookeater (@bookeater14) March 16, 2021

She just got OWNED. — ⭐ Kev ⭐ (@OnlineKev) March 16, 2021

Superb response! — Graeme Paterson (@gspatero) March 16, 2021

Going in hard.. 😂 — Simon Byrne (@djsimonbizzle) March 16, 2021

You wont be exchanging Christmas cards this year then? — Simon West (@simonkwest) March 16, 2021

Yes, who is she? — Brian McBride (@brian_mcbride1) March 16, 2021

Shot across the bow Piers, you’re supposed to start with a shot across the bow not a full on cannon blast to the face. — Chris Varley (@bigcee75) March 16, 2021

We can take or leave Morgan, but we’re behind him in this smackdown.

