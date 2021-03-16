https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/16/politico-state-department-racing-to-address-its-232-years-of-overwhelming-and-entrenched-whiteness/

We already ran a piece today on the U.S. Army touting its chief diversity officer in a tweet beginning, “Extremism can tear apart cohesive teams.” Now we’re learning from Politico that President Biden’s State Department, currently headed by a white man, “is racing to address a 232-year-old problem” — its entrenched whiteness. If that’s a concern, give the Republicans credit for naming the first African-American Secretary of State, Colin Powell, followed by Condoleezza Rice, a black woman. The Democrats probably undid that entirely by picking Hillary Clinton and the model for entrenched whiteness itself, John Kerry.

Ryan Heath reports:

The problem is now in focus thanks [to] America’s national racism reckoning and the promises of the Biden administration to run the most diverse American government ever. Blinken is hitting stages around the world to announce that “diplomacy is back” and moved quickly to create a new departmental Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer role, and committed that a Deputy Assistant Secretary in every bureau at the Department will be mandated to take charge of diversity, equity and inclusion issues.

Oh good, another C-level job: Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

Here we go again pic.twitter.com/CCBytJkYBJ — Stacy B (@TBONewDog) March 16, 2021

We are so fucked. And we deserve it. — Defend Americanism ⚔️ (@popcon1776) March 16, 2021

For God’s sake! Clowns! — Kim Chantoce (@chantoce) March 16, 2021

If this is the biggest issue the State Department has, we are a total joke. — G (@geotilley) March 16, 2021

This is destroying our society. — Hellbound (I didn’t vote for Biden) Heathen (@LailokenACS) March 16, 2021

Affirmative Action destroys everything it touches. — CJ (@politichick_) March 16, 2021

What is whiteness ? Sounds a lot like a racist slur — The human Shield (@14_merica) March 16, 2021

It’s a moral panic. Historians will look back and think we went insane — Pete 🇺🇸🇭🇺 (@NyaradiTokes) March 16, 2021

Not China.

Not Iran.

Not Russia.

Not illegal immigration. https://t.co/VmENANkYYr — Pizza Czar (@DesertMonkey4) March 16, 2021

Lol 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Honest Abe (@LincolnAbe1865) March 16, 2021

Nice priorities… Our foes must be trembling . Didn’t Biden nominate a white guy to be SOS? Just saying….. — Pavil (@Pavilm) March 16, 2021

What race is Antony Blinken again? Just want to make sure the head of this department isn’t victimizing the agency with any whiteness. https://t.co/mALy01HJ6K — Heather (@Shouse34) March 16, 2021

As a matter of policy, Blinken should be removed from his position for (planned?) racist hiring practices. As a matter of law, I hope such policies are illegal for federal agencies. https://t.co/z7MWEIyuAf — Shea Levy (@shlevy) March 16, 2021

Stupidity on stilts. — Neandeplorable (@Neandeplorable) March 16, 2021

This is what State is focused on? We are so screwed. https://t.co/2n0Ky96w5G — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 16, 2021

Biden’s Natsec team : How can we distract from China running circles around us, enabling Iranian terror, continuing 2 decades of failed wars & a self inflicted immigrant crisis ?! Main stream media – we got you covered…… https://t.co/SAxCyXFUt7 — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) March 16, 2021

