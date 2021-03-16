https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/former-secretary-state-pompeo-speak-remotely-nh-republicans-house-candidate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak at an upcoming New Hampshire Republicans event, fueling speculation he’ll run for president.

New Hampshire is one of the first two early-balloting states in presidential election cycles.

Candidates must do well enough in either New Hampshire of Iowa, the other first-in the-nation state, or both, to remain a serious contender. And visits to both ahead of a presidential election cycle is at least a sign that a potential candidate is seriously considering – or at least testing – a presidential bid.

Pompeo will speak remotely later this month at a fundraising event for GOP candidate Bill Boyd for the New Hampshire state House.

“Liberal Democrats are bringing their radical national agenda to state houses across the country, including in Concord,” Pompeo said Tuesday on WMUR Radio. “I look forward to joining the New Hampshire Republican Party and Matt Mowers to help elect Bill Boyd to protect the ‘live free or die’ values of the Granite State.”

Pompeo has not said whether he will run in 2024. However, he also spoke at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference, considered a must-attend event for any potential Republican presidential candidate trying to win over the party’s conservative base.

The National Interest, a conservative magazine speculated in January that Pompeo may have signaled a desire to run for the presidency when he tweeted “1,384 days” which was the number of days between his tweet and the next presidential election in 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

