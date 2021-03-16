https://thelibertyloft.com/leftist-news-site-says-white-privilege-is-the-reason-why-people-believe-cuomo-accusers/

Albany, NY — The Liberty Loft has written extensively the past week about the allegations of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Now that a multitude of Democratic and Republican politicians have stated Cuomo needs to resign, a Leftist news site now says the reason people are believing these women is due to white privilege. Yup! You read that correctly! I suppose it was only a matter of time before these serious allegations would come down to this.

The “this,” of course, is what every “injustice” seems to come down to in America. The audacity to posit the only reason people believe these accusers is due to race? The Left has seriously pushed an either or narrative of Woke vs. Me-Too and it’s absolutely ridiculous! That’s right, we shouldn’t believe any of Cuomo’s seven accusers for one reason alone: because they’re white. And you know what that means. Wait — what does that mean?

JavaScript is not available. In their desperate attempt to defend someone accused by multiple women of sexual assault, one far-left website says you shouldn’t believe any of Andrew Cuomo’s accusers because they are white. https://t.co/pZvw0yJufc

As is the case with “trans rights” vs. women’s right, in which the former trumps the latter in the “logical” minds of the left, as evidenced by everyone from fringe left-wingers to the current resident of the White House avidly defending the right of “trans women” to kick the hell out of women — oops, “biological women” — in sports, white accusers of the embattled New York governor are not to be believed — not because they’re not credible, mind you, but because they’re white.

What’s absolutely preposterous here is that no black women were involved, but you can rest assured if they were, their accusations against Cuomo would be dismissed out of hand. Why? Simply because they’re black. This, according to PoliticsNY, which published an article on Monday seemingly in defense of Cuomo —although more in defense of non-existent black accusers and how their accusations would be received.

You guessed it! Since there are no black women involved in this scandal they’re still the real victims. Given this logic, does this make Cuomo a racist because he didn’t sexual harass anyone other than white women? Chew on that intersectionality-loving bigots! All of this according to claims of an unidentified black female attorney who told PoliticsNY she worked in Cuomo’s executive chamber for a number of years.

According to PoliticsNY, the unidentified woman believes Cuomo is being “railroaded.”

“We’re growing in an age of ‘cancel culture’ and if we’re not careful it will come back and flip on us. If we keep going and believe immediately all this stuff and then it gets recanted then we go back to the space where no one believes women.”

This woman also indicates that the bigger scandal, Cuomo’s nursing home debacle, is now taking a back seat to these serious sexual allegations only because his accusers are white. Are you kidding me?

“It’s really unfortunate that the death of thousands of New Yorkers [in the nursing home scandal] had to take a back seat of allegations from white women. That the history of white women allegations is still given number one preference over anything.”

The unidentified source told PoliticsNY she often witnessed Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan, who claims Cuomo asked her to play strip poker, “excited about working closely with someone in power.”

So let’s recap. Even if this allegation was proven true and, according to this woman, Cuomo asking Boylan to play strip poker was her fault for being too excited to work closely with him. Regardless, the woman said, “I can’t see him [Cuomo] asking her to play strip poker. I never observed him doing anything like that.”

So if all of this is true why have multiple women come forward with similar accusations against the murderous Luv Guv?

“To me, people have been wanting to get Cuomo, calling him a bully for his intimidating tactics, but had nothing to hang their hat on and needed to survive. “Then when the number of nursing home deaths came out they ran with everything else. It was railroading and seizing the moment.”

Meanwhile, black Harlem Assemblywoman Inez Dickens (D-Manhattan), who also worked with Cuomo in the executive chamber, echoed the comments of the unidentified source. In an interview with PolticsNY, Dickens suggested that Boyle — Cuomo’s first accuser — who is currently polling last in her run for borough president, had ulterior motives against the New York governor.

“I’m not convicting her at this time but neither am I convicting him at this time. I suspect she is angry for him not backing her candidacy, failing to fund her campaign and/or she is trying to get the women’s sympathy vote.”

The Harlem Democrat also dismissed the charges made by Anna Ruch. Anna claimed Cuomo touched her bare back and kissed her on the cheek at a wedding reception. The following was posted on her facebook page:

“The third woman wasn’t a Government employee. They were at a wedding with 500 people. Not in the corner, in the dark of night but in broad daylight at a party of massive people and she says he touched her back. Well so what. “Turn around ask him excuse me are you trying to get my attention because I don’t know you. That’s what a Black woman would have done – handled her business knowing that often sexiness is used to secure favor.” “The latest said, ‘he didn’t touch me but he said I dressed like a lumberjack with a red plaid button-down shirt.’ Quite inappropriate office attire particularly in government. I’ve asked staff inappropriately dressed are they the hoochee mama on the corner. And in Albany male staff cannot enter the chambers without a tie and jacket on.”

Nevertheless, here we are. The only individuals who know who is lying and who is telling the truth are Andrew Cuomo and his accusers. Justice is blind. The image of Lady Justice has her wearing a blindfold. Why? It’s a reminder that true justice is blind and oblivious to skin color, political parities, and any other factors that might sway a jury or tip a verdict in one direction over the other.

I’m just gonna come and out and say it! You Leftists have a serious problem and it’s past time you seek professional help. All of this is bonkers! Regardless, we are living in 2021 and we are told that justice should ignore facts, evidence, and sworn testimony of credible witnesses when or if any or all of those factors fly in the face of the preferred narrative of the day chosen by Media Matters and the Left.

Using this logic but in a different context, the George Floyd trial is now underway. If Chauvin is convicted of any or all charges against him, Minneapolis will erupt in flames. If he’s acquitted? Goodbye, Twin Cites. Such is the reality in 2021. And now the race card has been played in the case of Andrew Cuomo — even though in this game, the card is a joke. I mean Joker.

