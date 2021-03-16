https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/16/report-teachers-and-others-compile-a-list-of-parents-to-expose-them-publicly-for-opposing-critical-race-theory/

The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak has done some amazing work, and on Tuesday he published his report on a group of current and former teachers and others in the Loudon County School District who are making a list — a favorite activity of progressives — of parents who oppose schools’ adoption of curricula based on critical race theory. Rosiak says the group has tried to “infiltrate” and silence parents’ communications on platforms such as Facebook and websites.

Rosiak reports:

The late-stage result of an experiment in saturating children’s education systems with the language of torrid oppression looks a lot like Beth Barts, a white, 50-year old former educator who was elected to the school board in 2019.

“I wanted to share that I’m very concerned that the [anti-] CRT movement for lack of better word is gaining support,” Barts wrote to the “anti-racist” Facebook group March 12. She said she hoped to “call out statements and actions that undermine our stated plan to end systemic racism.”

Rosiak goes on to report that a local mother named Jen Durham sought out assistance “infiltrating” parent groups opposed to critical race theory, such as people who could “infiltrate” them; i.e., “create fake online profiles and join these groups to collect and communicate information,” as well as “hackers who can either shut down their websites or redirect them to pro-CRT/anti-racist informational webpages.”

“I’m losing any hope that remaining civil towards these people changes anything,” she wrote. “Avoiding these people isn’t enough to stop the spread of their evil rhetoric.”

“Anyone know any hackers?” she reiterated.

In how many other school districts is this going on?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...