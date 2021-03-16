https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/16/report-teachers-and-others-compile-a-list-of-parents-to-expose-them-publicly-for-opposing-critical-race-theory/

The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak has done some amazing work, and on Tuesday he published his report on a group of current and former teachers and others in the Loudon County School District who are making a list — a favorite activity of progressives — of parents who oppose schools’ adoption of curricula based on critical race theory. Rosiak says the group has tried to “infiltrate” and silence parents’ communications on platforms such as Facebook and websites.

A group of teachers and others in Loudoun County compiled a list of parents suspected of disagreeing with schools’ actions — in part to “infiltrate,” to use “hackers” to silence parents’ communications, and to “expose these people publicly.”https://t.co/ieLe46o4jK — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 16, 2021

Their opponents were those who objected to, sought to debate, or were even simply “neutral” about “critical race theory,” a radical philosophy opposed by many liberals and conservatives but increasingly embraced by governments. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 16, 2021

A onetime high school Latin teacher put one man on the list for asking how Dr. Seuss was racist. The group erred on the side of convicting the innocent rather than letting a guilty party go free. pic.twitter.com/gu2mZBdwtb — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 16, 2021

The group of radicalized suburban white women in wealthy Loudoun — whose schools subject all staff to “equity” training and speak of racism as a dire and pervasive threat — at times used violent language while doing battle with what they imagined to be “evil.” — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 16, 2021

One listed those who had questioned government officials. “Ian Prior spoke about First Amendment concerns… Austin Levine criticized the School Board.” She then changed her Facebook profile picture to say “I don’t argue with people who Harriet Tubman would have shot.” — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 16, 2021

Rosiak reports:

The late-stage result of an experiment in saturating children’s education systems with the language of torrid oppression looks a lot like Beth Barts, a white, 50-year old former educator who was elected to the school board in 2019. … “I wanted to share that I’m very concerned that the [anti-] CRT movement for lack of better word is gaining support,” Barts wrote to the “anti-racist” Facebook group March 12. She said she hoped to “call out statements and actions that undermine our stated plan to end systemic racism.”

Rosiak goes on to report that a local mother named Jen Durham sought out assistance “infiltrating” parent groups opposed to critical race theory, such as people who could “infiltrate” them; i.e., “create fake online profiles and join these groups to collect and communicate information,” as well as “hackers who can either shut down their websites or redirect them to pro-CRT/anti-racist informational webpages.”

“I’m losing any hope that remaining civil towards these people changes anything,” she wrote. “Avoiding these people isn’t enough to stop the spread of their evil rhetoric.”

“Anyone know any hackers?” she reiterated.

Marxism. — Brian Flood (@blflood) March 16, 2021

Fascists love their lists. — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) March 16, 2021

Any chance they’ll whip out a little red book? — Uhtred Ragnarson™ (@CopyOfOne) March 16, 2021

A burn book if you will. How is this real 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Amber (@AmberPayano) March 16, 2021

The new Red Guard — Kevin (@afreetongue) March 16, 2021

Does anyone know off the top of his head, did the district actually pass the changes that say teachers aren’t allowed to disagree with the district’s anti racism policy even in private? — Bunny Watson (@BunnyWatsonLib) March 16, 2021

They should all be fired. This is getting ridiculous. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) March 16, 2021

Fu€k those teachers. Parents are not required to agree with any district, school, teacher or curriculum. Parents can exercise their right to vote, and change the Board, choose a private school or simply home school. Do not be bullied by liberal extremists. — RespectfullyDisagree (@RDisagree) March 16, 2021

Govt workers doing what govt workers do. Screwing the people. — Legalman (@USlawreview) March 16, 2021

Hell I’ll volunteer my name. Make it even easier for these true bigots. — Rebecca LaCrone (@RebeccaLacrone) March 16, 2021

When you start making lists, that’s fascism. — John Lyon (@jlyon99) March 16, 2021

Socialists do what socialists have always done. History teaches they never change, and are dangerous — Jason Wilcox (@gjwmsu) March 16, 2021

Can’t wait to see the list. Wondering if I’m on it. 🤔 Loudoun County is full of some of the wokest busybodies in the country. — Azaelia Brambleburrن (@cchanldy) March 16, 2021

They wouldn’t need to secretly make a list with my name on it. I would make the list and put my name on the top and put it in every one of their faces. It’s time for parents to STOP being afraid of these fascists. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 16, 2021

They have no idea what they would be unleashing if my name were on their list. — Dr. Ancient Chinese Secret (Ed.D.) (@ancientchinese3) March 16, 2021

We will have no disagreement… all will heed party orthodoxy…. all will obey without dissent… I’m still old enough to remember Loudon being fairly conservative — Scott “Damnatio Memoriae Democraticae” (@ScottC20012) March 16, 2021

Fire them all — Eurydice (@Eurydic06477286) March 16, 2021

It’s Northern Virginia. They will all be promoted to administrators. — Larry Palm (@lgpalm) March 16, 2021

Wow! “We own your children, you don’t!” — Shane Stewart (@ShaneStewart95) March 16, 2021

Making lists of ideological enemies. “An educator in a system of oppression is either a revolutionary or an oppressor”. “I’m losing any hope that remaining civil towards these people changes anything”. Things domestic terrorists say before doing bad shit. Full blown Nazis. — FuriousYT (@_FuriousYT) March 16, 2021

In how many other school districts is this going on?

