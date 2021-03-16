https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/16/scorched-earth-mitch-mcconnell-tells-dems-just-how-hell-respond-if-they-get-rid-of-the-filibuster/

Cocaine Mitch went full Cocaine Mitch on the Senate floor moments ago, promising to go “scorched earth” if Dems get rid of the filibuster:

McConnell on the floor this AM, in talking about the filibuster: “Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched earth Senate would look like.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 16, 2021

He said that “past actions will seem like child’s play’”:

McConnell says if Dems blow up the filibuster, he’ll require a quorum for everything. Past actions will seem like “child’s play” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 16, 2021

Yes. Merrick Garland was “child’s play”:

You withheld Merrick Garland from the Supreme Court so you could pack the court w/ Neil Gorsuch And then within hours of RBG’s death you did it again to swing the court to the right with Amy Coney Barrett So you can shove your threats about a “scorched earth Senate” https://t.co/KjL34EusPI — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) March 16, 2021

LOL. Um, no?

McConnell seems to sense that this debate is slipping away from him. https://t.co/7CaK3o2jW3 — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) March 16, 2021

Are Dems REALLY ready to unleash this? Because, he’ll do it:

McConnell says he would enact conservative policies with “zero input” from Dems. Lists defunding planned parenthood, sanctuary cities and nationwide right to work, concealed carried reciprocity in D.C. and 50 states — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 16, 2021

Be afraid, Dems:

When Mitch has issued warnings on this in the past & been ignored by Democrats, he has delivered on them. https://t.co/UuebeKt0jt — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 16, 2021

Cocaine Mitch bringing it right here! https://t.co/WflKgmhsEK — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) March 16, 2021

He’s right. As usual. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 16, 2021

