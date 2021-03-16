https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/16/scorched-earth-mitch-mcconnell-tells-dems-just-how-hell-respond-if-they-get-rid-of-the-filibuster/

Cocaine Mitch went full Cocaine Mitch on the Senate floor moments ago, promising to go “scorched earth” if Dems get rid of the filibuster:

He said that “past actions will seem like child’s play’”:

Yes. Merrick Garland was “child’s play”:

LOL. Um, no?

Are Dems REALLY ready to unleash this? Because, he’ll do it:

Be afraid, Dems:

***

