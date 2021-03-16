https://www.oann.com/secy-psaki-fails-to-explain-why-biden-wont-travel-to-border/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=secy-psaki-fails-to-explain-why-biden-wont-travel-to-border

UPDATED 9:33 AM PT – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appears to struggle in defending Joe Biden’s lack of leadership amid the new migrant crisis at the Mexico border.

Biden came under fire for scheduling several trips across the U.S. this week, which are deemed irrelevant in the face of the growing southern border crisis. However, Psaki said Biden would rather have someone else do it.

Secretary Psaki has also refused to call the issue a crisis and has, instead, called it a “big problem at the border.”

The Biden administration inherited a secure and closed border from President Trump. President Biden is directly responsible for this border crisis. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 15, 2021

