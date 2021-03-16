https://www.oann.com/secy-psaki-fails-to-explain-why-biden-wont-travel-to-border/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=secy-psaki-fails-to-explain-why-biden-wont-travel-to-border

People surround a car as it arrives carrying food donations at a makeshift camp for migrants seeking asylum in the United States at the border crossing Friday, March 12, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration hopes to relieve the strain of thousands of unaccompanied children coming to the southern border by terminating a 2018 Trump-era order that discouraged potential family sponsors from coming forward to house the children. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

UPDATED 9:33 AM PT – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appears to struggle in defending Joe Biden’s lack of leadership amid the new migrant crisis at the Mexico border.

Biden came under fire for scheduling several trips across the U.S. this week, which are deemed irrelevant in the face of the growing southern border crisis. However, Psaki said Biden would rather have someone else do it.

Secretary Psaki has also refused to call the issue a crisis and has, instead, called it a “big problem at the border.”

