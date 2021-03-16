https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-confirmed-katherine-tai-us-trade-representative-unanimous-98-0-vote?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Wednesday in a 98-0 vote unanimously confirmed Katherine Tai to serve as U.S. trade representative.

She is the first woman of color to serve in the post and the first member of President Biden’s cabinet confirmed without any senators voting against confirmation, according to the New York Times.

