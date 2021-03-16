https://cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/sen-cotton-bidens-not-deploying-fema-stop-illegals-expedite-them-wave-them

Sen. Tom Cotton (Screenshot)

The Biden administration isn’t sending the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the southwest border in order to secure it, but to help and encourage illegal aliens to relocate to the U.S. even faster, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Monday.

“They’re deploying FEMA to expedite” illegal immigration, Sen. Cotton told Fox News:

“They’re not deploying FEMA to secure the border, to try to finish the wall, or to stop those migrants from crossing. They’re deploying FEMA to expedite them, to wave them in even faster and give them a bus ticket and a plane ticket and send them wherever they want to go in the United States. “That is the Biden border crisis.”

Sen. Cotton was responding to comments House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made to ABC earlier in the day, in which she claimed that Biden “inherited a broken system at the border.”

“At no point in that rambling, incoherent answer did Nancy Pelosi even come close to expressing a rational thought about what’s happening at the border,” Sen. Cotton said. “What they inherited from the Trump administration was a border that was closed. We were building a wall and we were turning away all migrants who had no right to cross into our country.”

Noting that border crossing have increased every month since the election, Sen. Cotton attributed the current border crisis to “Joe Biden’s promises of amnesty and open borders and free health care for illegals during the campaign.”

Pelosi appeared to prove Cotton’s point Sunday, when she told ABC that FEMA is going to the border in order “to help facilitate” the transfer of illegal alien children “into family homes”:

“I’m so pleased that the president, as a temporary measure, has sent FEMA to the border in order to help facilitate the children going from one — the 72-hour issue into where they are cared for as they are transferred into family homes or homes that are safe for them to be.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

