https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/16/sens-warren-and-sanders-call-2-million-californians-extremists-for-wanting-newsome-gone-n1432800

When you view Vladimir Lenin and Mao Zedong as being “in the mainstream,” I guess you might conclude that two million ordinary Americans signing a petition to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom are “extremists.”

In other words, what seems extreme to Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders might seem perfectly normal to perfectly normal people. Wanting to remove an incompetent politician who has cost lives with his confused, sometimes hysterical response to the pandemic is still considered “mainstream” in most quarters.

Not so, Warren and Sanders. Their dystopian nightmare of society could become reality if they’re not stopped. When ordinary Americans are lumped together with extremist conspiracy nuts, the world has indeed become a very hostile place for normalcy.

Sanders, Warren, and the entire national Democratic Party are circling the wagons to protect one of their own — Governor Gavin Newsom. And they’re doing it in typical radical leftist fashion; smearing everyone who disagrees with them as an “extremist.”

Politico:

A crowd of national Democratic leaders on Monday put their muscle behind California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fight the recall, dubbing it an extremist “Republican power grab” and launching their first opposition ad. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Alex Padilla, as well as Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, all simultaneously announced their opposition to the recall efforts. The Democrats launched the official Stop the Republican Recall campaign, the clearest sign yet that the political establishment believes the recall election will qualify this year.

“Gavin Newsom has shown the nation what courageous leadership looks like during the pandemic,” Sen. Cory Booker says on the new website. “He’s made tough calls that kept Californians safe and helped them recover financially. Defeating this cynical, Republican recall effort will be one of the most important priorities for Democrats this year.”

Right. Forget economic recovery and unimportant details like that. Let’s all get behind an effort to savage Republicans and paint the whole party as “extremists.”

That will create jobs, save small businesses, and grow the economy — or not. Your choice, Democrats.

Republican strategist Matt Shupe called the move a desperate measure unveiled the same day that the California-based Nextstar media group “released a poll saying 58.3 percent of Californians want someone other than Gavin Newsom to lead the state in 2022 … that’s a lot of Democrats and a lot of independents.” The same poll, however, showed a plurality of 42 percent would vote against recalling Newsom this year, while 38 percent would vote to remove him.

Forget the polls, put it to the voters and let them decide. Ultimately, what we in the rest of the country believe is immaterial. Californians have to live with this idiot unless he’s recalled or defeated. And there’s no better time than the present.

Newsom is a leftist elitist who believes the rules are only for the little people. His foray out to have dinner with his friends at the French Laundry at the height of the lockdown while California parents were stuck indoors watching “The Spongebob Movie” for the 50th time still rankles statewide. If the radical left believes that voters are going to forget that little escapade by their governor, they’re sadly mistaken.

Voters are looking to exact revenge on politicians who didn’t practice what they preached about isolating during the pandemic. Nor are many of them enamored with politicians who seemed to revel in the power to govern ordinary people’s behavior. Euro leftists might welcome the government’s deadening hand on their lives. Americans are a different breed altogether — something that’s likely to be demonstrated at the ballot box over the next two years.

Newsom will be the first target of the “extremists.” He won’t be the last.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

