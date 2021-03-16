https://nypost.com/2021/03/16/shooting-at-georgia-massage-parlor-leaves-at-least-3-dead/

A Georgia man is suspected of gunning down eight people in three mass shootings at massage parlors that are primarily staffed by Asian women in Atlanta and a nearby suburb on Tuesday evening, police said.

The suspected gunman, Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, GA, was captured Tuesday night about 150 miles south of Atlanta following a statewide police manhunt.

Authorities believe Long opened fire on five people shortly before 5 p.m. in Young’s Asian Massage Parlor near Acworth in Georgia’s Cherokee County, officials said. Four of the victims of that shooting died, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Less than an hour later, four more people were killed in shootings at two other massage parlors on Piedmont Road in Atlanta, city police said.

At Gold Spa, police found three women shot dead inside the business, before being called to another shooting across the street at Aromatherapy Spa that left one woman killed, according to Atlanta cops.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said it is believed Long is also the suspect in the Atlanta shooting. Atlanta Police have not yet confirmed the connection.

All four victims of the Atlanta shootings appeared to be Asian women, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said, in a press conference posted by WXIA-TV.

When asked whether the violence may be connected to the nationwide rash of anti-Asian hate crimes, Bryant said investigators are still speaking to witnesses and it was too early to speculate on any motives.

“We’re in the very early stages of this so we can’t make that determination just yet,” Bryant said.

There were more than 2,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate throughout the country last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic according to data released last month by Stop AAPI Hate national coalition.

President Biden condemned the hateful pattern in his first prime time address last week.



With AP wires

