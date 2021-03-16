https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/16/somebodys-nervous-gavin-newsom-claims-people-trying-to-recall-him-are-right-wing-extremists-who-support-insurrection-watch/

Right-wing extremists are after him!

Gavin Newsom really is just unbearable.

Watch this hot mess of an interview on The View:

Because only the crazies would want the a-hole governor gone who has all but destroyed the state of California. ‘Objective truth.’

Sure Gav, whatever makes you feel better.

And yuck, Joy Behar really is the worst.

Only extremists care about their state, sure.

Yuppers.

He really and truly is.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s certainly starting to feel that way.

***

