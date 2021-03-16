https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/16/somebodys-nervous-gavin-newsom-claims-people-trying-to-recall-him-are-right-wing-extremists-who-support-insurrection-watch/

Right-wing extremists are after him!

Gavin Newsom really is just unbearable.

Watch this hot mess of an interview on The View:

Gov. Gavin Newsom says that the “top ten proponents” of the recall effort against him are members of various “right-wing” extremist groups who “supported the insurrection and quite literally, enthusiastically support QAnon conspiracy theories.” “That’s the origin here” pic.twitter.com/nAsMzmDYBX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2021

Because only the crazies would want the a-hole governor gone who has all but destroyed the state of California. ‘Objective truth.’

Sure Gav, whatever makes you feel better.

And yuck, Joy Behar really is the worst.

I didn’t know Newsom was BlueAnon #BlueAnon — AuntieEm, Neanderthal Extraordinaire ❌ (@Auntiem475) March 16, 2021

Only extremists care about their state, sure.

If you don’t support Politicians they will openly call you “extremists” …. this always ends poorly. — Dr. Van (@Paul13Jean) March 16, 2021

Yuppers.

He’s a disaster. — Ge☘️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 16, 2021

He really and truly is.

Newsome is a graduate of the Cuomo school of “Deny, Deflect, and Accuse.” — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) March 16, 2021

Like the accusations about Bill Clinton were a vast right wing conspiracy haha — GB (@GBtablereads) March 16, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Is ‘idiocy’ part of ‘California Values’? — ClimbThaMtn (@MtnTha) March 16, 2021

It’s certainly starting to feel that way.

***

