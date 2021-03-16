http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1awhySFECbE/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) commented on the push to remove him from the House Intelligence Committee over his association with a Chinese spy by stating that when he learned of the individual’s ties to China, “we helped the FBI. I chose America.” And “I honored my oath to national security by not talking about a top-secret case, but the three individuals in the intelligence community who leaked this and Kevin McCarthy, who continues to politicize this, they are not.”

Swalwell said, “When my campaign was told that someone who was helping the campaign back in — starting in 2012 was not who we thought they were, we kicked the person out and we helped the FBI. I chose America. Others have not. But I would leave it to the FBI, Ari. Because they have repeatedly said there was no wrongdoing and only cooperation on my part. I’d like to see that from some of the individuals like Sen. Johnson and Devin Nunes who have continued to side with Russia over America.”

Host Ari Melber then asked, “What was the nature of your cooperation, what did you or your team do with the FBI, to the extent you can tell us?”

Swalwell responded, “I can’t tell you, Ari. And that’s what’s so frustrating about this, is that I honored my oath to national security by not talking about a top-secret case, but the three individuals in the intelligence community who leaked this and Kevin McCarthy, who continues to politicize this, they are not. But I’ll just leave it at this, five — six years ago, the Gang of Eight was briefed on this, including every Republican leader, and no one said a thing, including Devin Nunes. It’s only about payback right now because of my role in the impeachment proceedings and holding the president accountable. And I think people see through that.”

