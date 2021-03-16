https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/norquist-calls-bidens-economic-plan-stupidest-thing-weve-seen-clinton?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Americans for Tax Reform’s Grover Norquist on Wednesday criticized President Biden’s proposed tax plan, calling it the most “stupid” one he’s seen in five straight administrations.

“We really haven’t done anything this stupid since Clinton,” Norquist, president of the conservative taxpayer advocacy group, said on “Just the News AM.”

He was likely referring to the 1993 tax increase by Democratic President Bill Clinton that raised the top two income tax rates to 36% and 39.6%, with the top rate hitting joint returns with incomes above $250,000, according to Forbes magazine.

Norquist pointed out to show host Sophie Mann that in 1994, two years into Clinton’s presidency and one year after the tax increase, Republicans picked up 54 House seats and eight Senate seats, winning control of both chambers for the first time since 1952.

He also said Biden is not a moderate, arguing that when vice president for President Obama they had 21 taxes that hit middle class Americans and “violated Obama’s promise that he’d never tax anyone who earned less than $250,000 a year.”

Norquist also called Biden’s promise to not tax anyone making under $400,000 a year a “lie,” and said sad such an increase would be “devastating to growth and to jobs.”

Aside from not raise taxes on those who make less than $400,000, the tax plan calls for raising to the corporate tax rates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

