Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a new title at his electric car company in addition to being its chief executive officer: “Technoking of Tesla.”

The new title appeared on Securities and Exchange Commission filings for the car manufacturer on Monday. The documents also gave the title “Master of Coin” to Tesla’s chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn.

“Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn and Master of Coin, respectively,” the filing said, according to NBC News. It is unknown why Tesla awarded Musk and Kirkhorn the new designations.

A roughly 600% surge in Tesla’s stock price last year launched Musk into the spot of the wealthiest man in the world. He has since battled for the spot with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, dropping from the top several times since January.

In early February, Tesla announced that it was investing $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. The announcement helped fuel Bitcoin’s rise to a record-breaking $60,000 per coin last week.

Musk announced last year that he was moving Tesla’s headquarters out of California and into Texas, in part because of the heavy-handed approach California took to combating the coronavirus pandemic. Large swaths of California remained under strict regulations while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted lockdown regulations from his state on March 10, a move that California Gov. Gavin Newsom derided “reckless.”

“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant ‘Interim Health Officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional Freedom & just plain common sense,” Musk said in a May 9 tweet. “Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen[t] on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.”

Musk already had some operations in Texas under his other company, SpaceX, an enterprise to create commercial space exploration. He has teased creating a city around his SpaceX manufacturing facility in South Texas called “Starbase.” As The Daily Wire reported:

Musk teased over Twitter on Tuesday that he is attempting to build the city of “Starbase.” Officials in Cameron County, Texas, have confirmed that SpaceX has expressed interest in incorporating a city around its Texas manufacturing plant in recent days. “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday. “From thence to Mars, and hence the Stars.” For Starbase to become a real city, SpaceX would have to convince local residents to sign a petition calling for the creation of the new city. That petition would then need to be approved by the county judge who would order a public vote on whether or not the city should be incorporated. If the vote is in favor, “Starbase” would then have to craft its own laws and city ordinances, according to the New York Post.

