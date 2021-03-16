https://noqreport.com/2021/03/16/theres-no-room-for-the-fearful-or-cowardly-if-we-want-to-save-america/

“But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.” -Revelation 21:8

One of the words that best describes many within the church today would be “cowardly.” We’ve seen this exemplified especially over this past year, as we’ve seen pastors capitulate to the tyrannical edicts from Leftist governors banning worship services. Instead of obeying God over men, they are choosing to submit to man over God. This is an indictment on the current state of the church.

It is fascinating that the Book of Revelation lists the cowardly and faithless right alongside “murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars.” No surprise, it sure seems as if these prophetic words are coming to fruition right before our eyes. You would think that these modern-day pastors would remember these words from the Bible and be inspired to take a stand for truth in a dark and fallen world. Unfortunately, they’ve refused to heed these warnings and, instead, are becoming the fulfillment of these prophecies.

Each of the news stories that Pastor Ken Peters and his wife, Valencia, discuss during this first episode of Patriot Squad plays right along with this theme of taking a stand and not being cowardly. In light of all that is going on in the world today, there is literally no room for the fearful or cowardly. It is time for the church to rise up and take a stand… to be strong and courageous.

While many cringe at the thought of confronting our fallen culture head on, that’s exactly what Jesus did during His earthly ministry. He publicly called the Pharisees hypocrites. He overturned tables in the marketplace at the Temple. He confronted actual injustice head-on.

No one could honestly say that Jesus was not strong and courageous. Christians always say that we are to be more Christ-like. However, when push comes to shove, no one actually wants to be the disruptive force that Jesus exemplified for us to emulate. It’s time for that to change, which is exactly what Patriot Church and The Church at Planned Parenthood are accomplishing. It’s time to take a stand, folks. Right here, and right now.

