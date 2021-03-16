https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/16/they-wont-stop-lying-liberal-journo-jesse-singal-blisters-woke-media-mobsters-fueling-unrelenting-campaign-to-smear-him-and-destroy-his-career/

Jesse Singal formerly wrote for New York Magazine, but he currently has his own Substack. Which, as we all know, means that he’s a right-wing culture warrior.

The thing is, Jesse Singal isn’t so much a right-wing culture warrior as he is a liberal journalist who’s just fed up with cancel culture.

But to the woke, he’s just plain evil. And a creepy transphobe, to boot.

They don’t care.

Here’s what Jude Doyle did with it, for the record:

Nice, huh?

“Unrelenting” is an understatement.

Blue-checked nonbinary lesbian cat parent Dianna E. Anderson recently wrote a long thread detailing the extent of Singal’s transphobia. Buckle up, because it’s about to get bumpy:

Did you get through all that?

According to Singal, despite Anderson’s employment of a lot of words, they/them’s post amounts to nothing but falsehoods. Anderson is the one doing all the gaslighting.

Have a look:

But, as Singal points out in his piece, lies like that are designed to overwhelm the target. Responding to and dismantling egregious and complex lies requires a great deal of effort. The longer those lies are out there, the more effort is required to refute them. At a certain point, the burden to clear one’s name becomes so overwhelming, it’s all but impossible to set the record straight.

He writes:

So, excluding the introductory scene-setting and rant, that was almost 2,000 words just to respond to most of the key falsehoods or misinterpretations or distortions in one viral tweetstorm about me that is a fraction of that length. Not even as bad as I thought it would be, but I feel like I’ve made my point about how Sisyphean this gets? I bet while I was working on this, a dozen even worse and more dishonest tweetstorms popped up. Am I going to do the same thing with those, just respond point by point? Of course not. I’d like to, at some point, do actual ‘journalism’ and ‘commentary’ rather than just angrily respond to lie after lie after lie. But because so many people simply retweet those lies without checking them, and because a lot of writers and journalists seem to have shockingly few qualms about telling and spreading lies themselves, here we are (again).

This is exhausting. My view — a surprisingly controversial one — is that maybe people should stop lying so much? Sorry, sorry. That’s ridiculous.

Based on the way things are going, it’s sadly safe to say that we’ll be here again and again and again.

The woke mob believes it’s acceptable because according to them, their cause is a just cause. It’s the only cause worth having.

That’s all it ever was.

Do yourselves a favor and read Jesse Singal’s full piece. It’s thorough, well argued, and a searing indictment of the dangers of woke journalism.

***

Related:

After being singled out as a Substack problem child, Glenn Greenwald highlights ‘the real political battle that has taken center stage’

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...